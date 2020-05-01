Summer Game Fest promises four months of big news and events

E3, GDC and Gamescom are not happening in their usual form this summer, complicating matters for developers and publishers who typically make big game announcements at those major events. They’ll have a new avenue through which they can reveal new titles and updates this year, though: Summer Game Fest.

Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards (another major game-reveal event) is working with big-name platforms and publishers on the event, which will run until Gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 24th. Sony and Microsoft are both on board, with details about the latter’s involvement coming next week -- the company is set to showcase Xbox Series X gameplay for the first time on Thursday.