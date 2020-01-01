GDC Summer will go all-digital

Earlier this year, the annual Game Developer’s Conference that was set to occur in March was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, GDC 2020 organizers said that it would be postponed to August under the new moniker of “GDC Summer.” Now, it’s changing once again. Instead of returning as a 3-day conference in San Francisco’s Moscone West, GDC Summer will now be an all-digital event.

In a blog post, GDC organizers said: “As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we’re inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect.”