Facebook cancels all large events through June 2021

Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Facebook will cancel any large physical events with more than 50 people through June 2021. Some will be held as virtual events, but Facebook has not yet shared specifics. Zuckerberg also said the company will extend its policy of no business travel through at least June of this year, and it will require “the vast majority” of its employees to work from home through at least the end of May.

Facebook already canceled this year’s F8 developers conference, which was scheduled for May 5th and 6th. Today’s announcement means that F8 won’t take place (at least in person) next year either. It looks like Oculus Connect, which typically happens in September, will be canceled, and GDC 2020, which Facebook said it would not attend, has been canceled as well.