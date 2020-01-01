E3's digital replacement is in the hands of games companies

If you were holding out for some kind of digital E3 in place of the actual event that was canceled last month, prepare to be disappointed. In a statement shared on gamesindustry.biz, the ESA has confirmed it will not be holding an “online experience” for E3 2020, as it had originally suggested it might. "Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements," said an ESA representative.

So there will still be stuff happening and the glitzy annual show will still be going ahead in spirit — Microsoft has already committed to an Xbox-related event, for example — but there won’t be one central place to tune into to catch everything that’s going on. While proceedings this year might be a bit more informal than usual, organizers have confirmed that they’re hoping to get things back on track for 2021.