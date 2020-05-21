'Valorant' will be available to everyone on June 2nd

If you’ve been itching to play Valorant but somehow haven’t had success in snagging a beta key by watching Twitch streams, you won’t have to wait too much longer to try it. Riot Games will make its free-to-play tactical shooter available to everyone in most regions on June 2nd.

Those who are taking part in the closed beta will have to get by without their fix for a few days, as it’ll end on May 28th. Riot will use the downtime to reset player accounts, add new content (perhaps including the first battle pass) and get ready for Valorant's proper release. It's also adding more server locations in Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid and Warsaw to reduce latency.