The reigning Overwatch League MVP is switching to 'Valorant'

ESPN broke the news of the switch, and stated that Sinatraa needed to switch teams instead of staying with NRG, the organization that owned his OWL team, because of league rules that barred retiring players from signing with an organization that competes in the league. The Sentinels announced their new competitive roster featuring Won, Jared “Zombs” Gitlin from its Apex Legends team, plus two Counter-Strike: Go players in Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan and Hunter "SicK" Mims.

Just a month ago, Sinatraa was featured on the game’s official channel showing off its latest hero Echo, but in an announcement and on a stream, said that several of the game’s recent changes drained his passion. Won said “the game is just not for me anymore...I’m very happy with my life but I just wasn’t having fun with Overwatch anymore,” but expected the league will keep going. He cited the new 2-2-2 role lock format as an issue or perhaps its new system of hero bans, but whatever the reason, he’s taking his talents to a new — and very popular — place.