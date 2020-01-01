The reigning Overwatch League MVP is switching to 'Valorant'

For Blizzard and Overwatch, a professional esports league has always been a huge part of its strategy, and now other games are competing for the talent it’s developing. League of Legends maker Riot Games is currently developing its own competitive shooter with Valorant, and today the reigning MVP of Overwatch League announced he’s changing games.
fuck i forgot to mention im moving to valorant in this but i am so ya— Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 28, 2020
Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won has been competing with the San Francisco Shock, but will leave the team and league, joining the Sentinels organization to stream Valorant and eventually compete in the game. Riot has expressed its desire to focus on partners, and during a live stream announcing the move, Won mentioned that he planned to have far more sponsorships under his new arrangement, but also noted that he’s still potentially eligible to compete in the Overwatch World Cup competition.