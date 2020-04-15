Riot outlines its early plans for 'Valorant' esports

Valorant is conspicuously designed with esports in mind, and Riot Games is already thinking about how it will foster the competitive gaming scene for its character-based shooter. To that end, the studio has detailed it early esports plans. It’s focusing on “partnerships” with players, tournament organizers, content creators and developers, and has released Community Competition Guidelines that explain how it will handle third-party tourneys. Riot is promising support for many tourneys, but it’s strict about what competitions can do based on their sizes.
Small tournaments (like community and PC cafe matches) are expected to be local events with cash prizes of $10,000 or less. They can charge for entry, but they can’t charge for online viewing and aren’t allowed to broadcast on conventional TV. Riot is also adamant that these smaller meetups can’t use words like “championship,” “league,” “season” or anything else that would imply official endorsement. Riot won’t provide material support to these competitions, either.