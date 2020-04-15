Riot outlines its early plans for 'Valorant' esports

As you might imagine, it gets more interesting at larger scales. Medium-sized tournaments (no more than a $50,000 prize pool per match, and $200,000 per year) aren’t guaranteed an official berth in the Valorant esports schedule, but it is an option. They might also get prize pool contributions, sponsorships, merch and access to official imagery. And with major tournaments (think organizers like Dreamhack and ESL), there’s no question that it’ll be part of the official schedule with material help.

The news comes alongside open submissions for digital tools at Riot’s developer portal.

While there isn’t a definite timetable for when you can expect to see pro Valorant play in earnest, it’s evident that Riot is aiming high. It expects Valorant to be a staple of the esports circuit, and it’s prepared to throw its weight behind larger tournaments. Whether or not the game reaches that level is unclear. Riot has the advantage of ample resoures and its League of Legends reputation, but Valorant is entering a field where even well-heeled game developers aren’t guaranteed success.