'Apex Legends' tournaments get a new online-only schedule

Accordingly, the PGL Bucharest Premier Event #2 slated for May 30th has been postponed to an unspecified date.

The shift is clearly necessary in light of the outbreak, but couldn't come at a worse time for the Apex scene. The Washington Post noted that server problems, badly managed practices (even the Tournament Mode had problems) and a lack of advertising had already led to dissatisfaction among pro teams. The move online, along with fresh competition from esports-friendly games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant, might give Apex pros even fewer reasons to play. Respawn and EA may need to work particularly hard to keep the ALGS active even after the pandemic is over.