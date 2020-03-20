'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .



Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

The growth has slowed a bit since launch -- Warzone had three million players after 24 hours and 15 million within three days -- but the latest number is nothing to sniff at. Apex Legends, which arrived 13 months earlier, drew in 50 million players in its first four weeks, and Warzone seems to be on a similar trajectory.

While Apex Legends topped 70 million players by the end of last year, both titles have some way to go to match battle royale kingpin Fortnite, which boasts hundreds of millions of gamers. With so many of us staying at home right now and looking for things to do, though, Warzone might entice lapsed Call of Duty fans to check it out and keep that 30 million figure ticking upwards.