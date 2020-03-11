Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

That's a good start.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
52m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The new battle royale mode for Call of Duty Modern Warfare has been popular, and not just with Engadget editors. According to Activision, after 24 hours the game has already seen some 6 million players across various platforms. We'll have to wait a few days to see if that number keeps growing, as it attempts to match or exceed the pace of previous Fortnite challengers like Apex Legends, which announced 10 million players after three days.

Given the current situation keeping many people home unexpectedly, it seems reasonable that the numbers will continue to climb. As Matt Brian explained, the game adds a lot of new wrinkles to the battle royale formula, and while it has some kinks to work out, it should pull some fans away from other games in the genre.

Source: Call of Duty (Twitter)
In this article: activision, battle royale, business, call of duty, call of duty modern warfare, f2p, gaming, warzone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

'Call of Duty: Warzone' racks up 6 million players in 24 hours

View
Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

Google is working on a native printing and scanning app for Chrome OS

View
Microsoft appoints its first-ever chief scientific officer

Microsoft appoints its first-ever chief scientific officer

View
BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

BMW will discontinue its iconic i8 hybrid sports car in April

View
California ends opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merger

California ends opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merger

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr