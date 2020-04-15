Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

Any ‘Valorant’ stream on Twitch can now unlock a beta key

More viewers = more buzz.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Valorant
Riot Games

Five-on-five hero shooter Valorant is one of the most talked-about games at the moment, and now developer Riot Games — maker of the mega-popular MOBA League of Legends ­—  is expanding access to the beta version so everyone can have a go. Previously, civilian gamers were only able to get a beta key for the game by watching streamers and influencers play it. Now, it’s letting anyone with a Twitch account give keys to their viewers.

It’s a smart move to create buzz around a game that’s technically still only in its testing phase. And Riot is obviously anticipating a jump in demand, having noted in a blog post that it’s increased its current closed beta server loads by 25 percent. The developer has also confirmed that it’s “moving as fast as possible” to release closed beta in new regions, with Brazil, Latin America and Korea next on the agenda.

In this article: Riot, games, Valorant, Twitch, stream, key code, beta, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
NASCAR driver fired after using a racial slur while streaming

NASCAR driver fired after using a racial slur while streaming

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Ford may over-deliver on the Mustang Mach E’s power and torque

Ford may over-deliver on the Mustang Mach E’s power and torque

View
Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr