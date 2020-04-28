'Valorant' update lets players disable its anti-cheat software

Riot Games takes its anti-cheating technology seriously. So seriously, in fact, that unless you’ve got its Vanguard software installed and switched on, you won’t be able to play its competitive hero shooter Valorant at all. This, however, has led some players to ask questions about privacy and security. Earlier this month Riot responded to these concerns in a blog post, explaining how the system works, and now it’s made a few tweaks to further allay gamers’ concerns.

From today, Vanguard will show a system tray icon while it’s running, Riot explained on Reddit. From there, you’ll be able to turn Vanguard off and on as you please (reboot dependant). You still won’t be able to play Valorant without it enabled, but being able to tangibly turn it off may provide peace of mind for some users. Plus, doing so could help mitigate any problems arising from Vanguard blocking other system software.