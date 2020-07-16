Microsoft discontinues Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition

Following rumors from the last few weeks, Microsoft announced today that it’s discontinuing production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition. “As we ramp into the future with Xbox Series X, we're taking the natural step of stopping production on Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition,” the company said in a statement. “Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured and sold globally.”

To be clear: This doesn’t mean that the One X and One S Digital will instantly disappear from store shelves. Microsoft says gamers can check with retailers for availability of their current stock. Instead, this news signals that Microsoft is shifting production priority towards the next-generation Xbox Series X. It wouldn’t make sense to keep building older consoles when demand will shift to the new hotness in a few months, right?