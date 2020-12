The US Super Nintendo World theme park is still a few years away from opening, but in Japan the Universal Studios expansion will open its doors in the spring. In lieu of going to see it yourself, you can get a look inside via a 15 minute live stream on Friday afternoon at 6 PM ET.

This Nintendo Direct won’t have any game content, but with the park designed as a “life-size, living video game” we’ll accept it. Set your reminders now, the live stream is embedded below.