Super Nintendo World won't open in Orlando until at least 2023

NBCUniversal parent company Comcast revealed in an earnings call that Super Nintendo World will be part of the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. That's scheduled to open in 2023, and it's not yet clear whether Super Nintendo World will open then. In any case, it'll be at least three years before it debuts in Florida.

Executives didn't offer too many details about Orlando's Super Nintendo World (or the California version) on Thursday's call, but it'll surely ape the Osaka incarnation. That "life-size, living video game" will include a real-life Mario Kart ride, another called Yoshi's Adventures, food outlets, merchandise and, of course, games.

Comcast clearly has high hopes for the attraction. An executive described it as having potentially similar drawing power to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which "drove incremental attendance in our parks of about 2 million people."