Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nintendo

Super Nintendo World will open its doors in Japan next spring

A Mario-themed cafe is opens next week to give a taste of the experience.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Super Nintendo World opening in spring of 2021
Nintendo

Nintendo’s theme park was already supposed to be open ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but like the games themselves, that plan was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Super Nintendo World is set to open in the spring of 2021, again just before the re-scheduled Olympics, the gaming company has announced (via The Verge).

Super Nintendo World will be a “life-size, living video game,” according to Nintendo, with “state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo's most popular characters and games.” You’ll get a “power up band” park pass that will let you access various experiences and, via a smartphone, battle bosses and collect coins.

Super Nintendo World Mario's Cafe & Store
Nintendo

To give us a literal taste of all this, Nintendo showed off images of the “Mario Cafe & Store” that will open next week (October 16th) in Universal Studios Japan. The exterior and interior look exactly as you’d expect, and Nintendo showed off some of the branded food and merchandise you’ll be able to buy. That includes some adorable Mario and Luigi hat-shaped pancacke sandwiches, a super mushroom drink, t-shirts, pouches and cushions. For more images, check out Nintendo’s announcement post (Japanese).

In this article: Nintendo, Super Nintendo World, theme park, Universal Studios Japan, opening, Mario Cafe & Store, news, gear, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
69 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

NASA's supercomputer needs your help to map coral reefs

View
Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 on October 13th

Apple will reveal the iPhone 12 on October 13th

View
Dell's first mini-LED monitor is bright, accurate and $5,000

Dell's first mini-LED monitor is bright, accurate and $5,000

View
NASA's Mars 2020 rover passes its driving test

NASA's Mars 2020 rover passes its driving test

View
'NBA 2K21' trailer shows what players can expect on PS5 and Xbox Series X

'NBA 2K21' trailer shows what players can expect on PS5 and Xbox Series X

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr