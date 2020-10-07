Super Nintendo World will open its doors in Japan next spring

Nintendo’s theme park was already supposed to be open ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but like the games themselves, that plan was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Super Nintendo World is set to open in the spring of 2021, again just before the re-scheduled Olympics, the gaming company has announced (via The Verge).

Super Nintendo World will be a “life-size, living video game,” according to Nintendo, with “state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo's most popular characters and games.” You’ll get a “power up band” park pass that will let you access various experiences and, via a smartphone, battle bosses and collect coins.