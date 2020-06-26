Super Nintendo World theme park opening delayed due to COVID-19

Universal Studios’ theme park in Japan tentatively reopened to visitors on June 8th, but that doesn’t mean its upcoming Super Nintendo World section will be open on time. NHK says company has indefinitely delayed the Nintendo area’s debut after originally intending to fling the gates open in late July. It won’t surprise you to hear as to why: Mario and crew are likely to increase the number of visitors, and that’s not what Universal wants while it’s already trying to keep attendance down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is only allowing park visitors from the surrounding Kansai region and has effectively cut visitor numbers in half.