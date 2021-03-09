'Apex Legends' comes to Nintendo Switch on March 9th

We already knew that Apex Legends, the battle royale shooter by Respawn Entertainment, was coming to Nintendo Switch. But when? Various leaks had suggested the port would come out on February 2nd, but that’s turned out to be inaccurate. Today, the renowned developer behind Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order announced that the port will launch on March 9th. It will support cross-platform play, meaning Switch owners can team up and compete with players using PlayStation, Xbox and PC hardware. Respawn has promised “full feature parity,” too. So, visuals and frame rate aside, you shouldn’t notice any major differences or omissions.

Respawn recruited Panic Button to help with the project. The little-known developer in Austin, Texas has delivered a slew of surprisingly-playable Switch ports, including Rocket League, Doom (2016), Warframe, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Doom Eternal. It also created an Xbox Series-optimized version of Forza Horizon 4. “Porting Apex Legends to its smallest screen yet is a major achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without our friends at Panic Button,” Chad Grenier, game director on Apex Legends said. “We’re very proud of what the team has been able to achieve with some smart optimizations for the Switch port to deliver a full-featured Apex Legends experience on the go.”