'Call of Duty: Warzone' players used an app to cheat matchmaking

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PCs have had to contend with numerous glitches and cheaters, and now it appears that one of the tools meant to fight cheating has created its own problems. Warzone Companion developer Dmitry Shmyko told Eurogamer that he’s changing his app after people abused its anti-cheat features to rig skill-based matchmaking.

The tool was meant to spot cheaters in lobbies by showing unusually skewed kill/death ratios and other suspicious stats. However, players were using it to back out of matches with particularly good players, and even used it to stream snipe (that is, target people streaming the game on Twitch and other services). People were fundamentally changing how they played, and making life miserable for some gamers.