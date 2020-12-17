Latest in Gaming

The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible

The developers will want to patch this out as soon as possible.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Call of Duty: Warzone
Activision

Plenty of games let you turn invisible. Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t supposed to be one of them. As Eurogamer reports, a nasty glitch has snuck in with the Season One update that launched on December 16th. Players have realized that they can turn invisible if they crash while using the new helicopter minigun. According to Eurogamer, the glitch also seems to make the player bulletproof. They can still die by other means, such as vehicles, explosions and the ‘gas’ that permeates most battle royale titles, but the combination of invisibility and general invulnerability is obviously lethal. The Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit is now littered with clips and anger-filled reports of people being assassinated by invisible players.

The developers behind Warzone are yet to comment. We wouldn’t be surprised if everyone involved is working on a fix right now, though.

For Warzone fans, this scenario is all too familiar. The free-to-play battle royale has been a huge success and helped reignite interest in other Call of Duty games such as Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Unfortunately, that success has been in spite of some frustrating bugs. Back in September, there was a glitch that allowed players to drive any vehicle outside the intended combat zone, crashing the game and shutting down the match in the process. The following month, a different bug allowed players to use normally limited tactical abilities, such as stun grenades and stem heals, anytime they liked. Fingers crossed the battle royale is a little more stable in 2021. The game has more than 85 million players, after all.

The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible

