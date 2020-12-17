The latest 'Call of Duty: Warzone' glitch is turning players invisible

Plenty of games let you turn invisible. Unfortunately, Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t supposed to be one of them. As Eurogamer reports, a nasty glitch has snuck in with the Season One update that launched on December 16th. Players have realized that they can turn invisible if they crash while using the new helicopter minigun. According to Eurogamer, the glitch also seems to make the player bulletproof. They can still die by other means, such as vehicles, explosions and the ‘gas’ that permeates most battle royale titles, but the combination of invisibility and general invulnerability is obviously lethal. The Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit is now littered with clips and anger-filled reports of people being assassinated by invisible players.

The developers behind Warzone are yet to comment. We wouldn’t be surprised if everyone involved is working on a fix right now, though.