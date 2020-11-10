Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mediatonic

'Fall Guys' adds a Sonic skin on October 14th

For those who gotta go fast.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
53m ago
Sonic Fall Guys
Mediatonic

A familiar mammal is making his way to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Following a leak last week, developer Mediatonic confirmed during a Sega-themed livestream that it’s adding Sonic the Hedgehog to its cute but deadly battle royale (via Game Informer).

Fall Guys players won’t have to wait long to try out the new skin. Mediatonic said it will add the cosmetic to the game on October 14th. The full costume will set you back 10 of the title’s in-game crowns currency. That might seem like a tall order, but with the recent launch of season two, Mediatonic increased the number of crowns you can earn through seasonal progression to 21, up from the previous limit of three. Of course, you can earn more crowns faster by winning matches, but as almost anyone who has played the game can attest, winning a cutthroat competition of Fall Guys can be a daunting task.

Sonic is the latest crossover to make its way to Fall Guys, with more to come. In August, Fall Guysimmense popularity prompted Mediatonic to host a charity competition in which companies and individuals could bid to have their likeness included in the game. With a combined donation of $1 million, a team that includes Tyler “Ninja” Blevins won the contest.

In this article: video games, Fall Guys, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, Mediatonic, sonic the hedgehog, SEGA, news, gaming
