'Fall Guys' season 2 begins October 8th

Good news for fans of the wildly popular game Fall Guys. The game’s second season will be launching on October 8th, according to its Twitter account. That means those who have been waiting for more rounds have less than a week left to wait. The game is currently available for the PC and PS4, with reports suggesting it might show up on mobile devices soon.

We knew the highly anticipated second season would be showing up in October, but this is the first time we’re getting word of an exact date. On its tweet sharing the news, the Fall Guys account said “Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!”