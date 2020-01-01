Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mediatonic

'Fall Guys' season two will indulge in medieval fantasy

You're a wizard jelly bean.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
53m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Fall Guys season 2
Mediatonic

Sponsored Links

We knew it was coming, but we finally got our first sneak peek at Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout season two during today’s Gamescom livestream. Unlike its inaugural run scheduled to wrap up next month, the game will take on a theme this fall: medieval fantasy.

That means knights, wizards, Vikings and even colorful dragons for the costumes. And new games “inspired by epic quests from the Middle Ages” that incorporate elements like castles, drawbridges and swinging axes. We don’t know any of the new rules yet, but some of the boards will have blocks and ramps that can be moved around. Hopefully none of the new levels will be as infuriating as Slime Climb.

In this article: gamescom, gamescom2020, fallguys, fall guys, fall guys season 2, mediatonic, devolver, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

View
Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

View
LG made an air purifier for your face

LG made an air purifier for your face

View
The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr