Image credit: Mediatonic

'Fall Guys' is getting its first new level

The frustrating Royal Fumble won't be the final round quite as often.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Fall Guys
Mediatonic

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is already a huge hit after it dropped on PS4 and PC only a week ago. More than two million people bought the stupendously fun battle royale on Steam after just five days. Since it’s a PlayStation Plus freebie this month, there are likely a ton of PS4 players checking it out too.

Developer Mediatonic is about to freshen things up a bit with the game’s first update. It’ll drop tomorrow and along with a bunch of bug fixes, it’ll add a new level — or at least one that was in the beta. Jump Showdown is a final-round version of Jump Club, a level in which players try to dodge rotating beams. The difference here is that segments of the floor fall into the slime, and the round keeps going until only one player remains.

Since this is going into the Fall Guys final-round rotation (sorry), there should be less likelihood of you getting the frustrating Royal Fumble as the finale. Mediatonic is also lowering the weighting for that level, so it’ll appear as the final round a bit less often.

The patch includes a bug fix for the final-round stage Fall Mountain too. Players were sometimes unable to grab the crown to win the match, but that should soon be a less-frequent issue. In addition, Block Party will have more collisions to prevent players from bypassing the blocks. Until now, perching on the side wall and watching everyone else scramble to survive has been a viable strategy, but perhaps that won’t be the case anymore.

Among the other bug fixes are ones for “physics behaving erratically at high framerate on levels like Tip Toe,” display issues for player names with special characters and controller detection on PC. Mediatonic, which also said it’s getting better at catching cheaters, promises there’ll be even more levels soon, along with additional features and costumes.

