'Fall Guys' is getting its first new level

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is already a huge hit after it dropped on PS4 and PC only a week ago. More than two million people bought the stupendously fun battle royale on Steam after just five days. Since it’s a PlayStation Plus freebie this month, there are likely a ton of PS4 players checking it out too.
Developer Mediatonic is about to freshen things up a bit with the game’s first update. It’ll drop tomorrow and along with a bunch of bug fixes, it’ll add a new level — or at least one that was in the beta. Jump Showdown is a final-round version of Jump Club, a level in which players try to dodge rotating beams. The difference here is that segments of the floor fall into the slime, and the round keeps going until only one player remains.