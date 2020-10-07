'Fall Guys' brings mini-game battle royale to PS4 and Steam on August 4th

If you want a battle royale-like experience but want something more family-friendly than Call of Duty or Fortnite, you won’t have to wait much longer. Mediatonic and Devolver have announced that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available on PS4 and Steam on August 4th. It’s not quite as ambitious as originally intended, with ‘only’ 60 players per round instead of 100, but it still appears every bit as frantic.

The title revolves around a collection of mini-games where only one player can emerge victorious, such as obstacle courses with falling fruit. While it’s relatively non-violent (unless you count being smacked by fruit as violent), much of the tension of a battle royale game remains — you’re still fighting to be the last one standing. In that sense, this might be viable for anyone who wants a large-scale party game but still has a vicious competitive streak.