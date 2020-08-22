'Fall Guys' is coming to mobile in China

The viral PC and PS4 game Fall Guys is getting a mobile makeover, at least in China, according to games analyst Daniel Ahmad. He tweeted that the Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has won the rights to “publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.” That’s backed up by developer Bilibili, which said it will be the exclusive agent for a mobile game called “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout.” So far, nearly 150,000 people have made reservations for the game on iOS and Android.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China.



The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Fall Guys is the viral gaming hit du jour, thanks to the cheerfully simple yet chaotic battle royale-style gameplay. It’s also frustratingly hard to win, which makes it “fun” to play and very amusing to watch. The game managed to rack up 1.5 million players after just 24 hours, and two million players on Steam in less than a week.