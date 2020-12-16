Latest in Gaming

Prime Gaming members can claim a free wintry 'Fall Guys' costume

You can snag extra freebies this month, including 'Overcooked' and 'Yooka-Laylee.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
11m ago
Season three of Fall Guys is underway and with its wintry theme, wrapping up your jelly bean while they're diving around seems quite fitting. If you're an Amazon Prime Gaming member, you can now snag a free Winter Warmer Bundle, which includes an exclusive costume. 

As ever, you can mix and match the Winter Warmer outfit with all of the other skins you've collected, so you can combine a hat, scarf and earmuffs with the bottom half of a dragon, if you like. The bundle also includes three highly prized crowns, which you can put towards some items from the Fall Guys store.

Amazon offers Prime Gaming members several free games as part of their subscription each month, and you can now score solid bonus games in Yooka-Laylee and its sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. On December 24th, you'll also be able to claim the fantastic Overcooked. Those join the likes of Turmoil, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, HyperDot, Close to the Sun and Wizard of Legend in the current Free Games with Prime lineup, along with digital goodies for major games, such as Star Wars: Squadrons, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Apex Legends and Roblox.

