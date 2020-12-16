Prime Gaming members can claim a free wintry 'Fall Guys' costume

Season three of Fall Guys is underway and with its wintry theme, wrapping up your jelly bean while they're diving around seems quite fitting. If you're an Amazon Prime Gaming member, you can now snag a free Winter Warmer Bundle, which includes an exclusive costume.

As ever, you can mix and match the Winter Warmer outfit with all of the other skins you've collected, so you can combine a hat, scarf and earmuffs with the bottom half of a dragon, if you like. The bundle also includes three highly prized crowns, which you can put towards some items from the Fall Guys store.