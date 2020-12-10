Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mediatonic

Fall Guys' winter-themed season three kicks off on December 15th

Seven new levels and more than 30 costumes are included in the update.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Fall Guys Season Three
Mediatonic

Season three of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will start on December 15th, developer Mediatonic announced today during The Game Awards. As you might have guessed, they’ll be a winter theme to the new content that’s coming next week. The season will bring with it seven new levels and over 30 new costumes for you to spend your hard-earned crowns on. They’ll also be new emotes to unlock. After the underwhelming second season, this sounds like exactly what Fall Guys needs.

