There's a lot to look forward to in 'Apex Legends' season seven

With season seven less than a week away, EA and Respawn are finally detailing the new content and features that we can expect from the latest update to the popular battle royale game Apex Legends. Thanks to a series of previews, it’s now common knowledge that Apex will soon host a third map, Olympus, plus a new “charmingly eccentric” Scottish astrophysicist called Horizon who comes complete with a pretty harrowing backstory. But that’s just the half of it. Season seven will also see the game deploy its first ever vehicle, gain a new Clubs feature and tune loot tables to make gunning down rival players even more fun.

Horizon — aka Dr. Mary Somers — is a master of gravity. Her spacesuit allows her to move a lot more freely than most of the other legends, which includes the ability to fall from great heights without taking a momentum hit. Her tactical ability lets players deploy her robot friend N.E.W.T to lift players to higher areas, providing teams with a new angle of attack. Her ultimate, a mini black hole, is capable of sucking in all players within its radius, giving you the chance to wipe an entire squad with a well-placed grenade or burst of fire. If you’ve played Overwatch, it’s a lot like Zarya’s Graviton Surge.