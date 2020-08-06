'Apex Legends' will include crafting in season six

Season six of Apex Legends is fast approaching. Along with the kinds of updates you’d expect — a new legend, weapon, cosmetics, battle pass and ranked season — there’s a feature that could drastically shake up how you play. Respawn is adding crafting to the battle royale.

While the studio hasn’t given much detail on how that’ll work just yet, it said you’ll be able to make better gear using materials you collect. There was already a small element of modding in Apex Legends in the form of weapon attachments (or hop-ups), but it looks like there’ll be a bigger focus on crafting going forward.