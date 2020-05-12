'Apex Legends' season five adds a lot more than just a new character

EA and Respawn have kicked off season five of their battle royale shooter Apex Legends, releasing an update that adds a new character and doesn’t stop there. Along with some significant changes to the game’s original King’s Canyon map — bye bye, Skulltown — several characters have been changed.
The holographic trickster Mirage has some new tricks to help bamboozle enemies, since now he can remotely control decoys instead of simply letting them run in a straight line. They also last for 60 seconds, and when Mirage executes his ultimate ability, the group of decoys that’s released while he cloaks will mimic his every move. This change was previewed during an earlier Apex special event called “Dummies Big Day” and shows how the team used that as a testbed for future changes and characters. Also, Mirage’s cloaking ability kicks in when he’s using the respawn beacon to bring back a teammate, or when he’s reviving a downed ally.