'Apex Legends' season five will add PvE hunts to the mix

Like every other free-to-play battle royale game out there, Apex Legends is constantly refreshing the game with new content and modes. Season five “Fortune’s Favor” kicks off next week, and along with the newly-revealed character Loba, Respawn is also adding a PvE mode where players can join weekly hunts either solo or as part of a squad.
You’ll drop into the Kings Canyon map at night with a target location you’re trying to reach before hustling to catch a ride out, all the while fighting off the AI-controlled prowlers that were seen in the recent Bloodhound’s Trials event. The first of nine hunts will be unlocked on May 19th, with the next eight unlocking every week afterward.