Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

'Apex Legends' Old Ways trailer shows off its town takeover mode

See what to expect before the start of the two-week event.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apex Legends young Bloodhound skin
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn has shared a new gameplay trailer that details what Apex Legends players can expect when tomorrow’s the Old Ways event starts. The highlight of the two-week event is a town takeover mode called “Bloodhound’s Trials” that will put you and your squad against computer-controlled prowler monsters and other players. Complete the trials and you’ll get access to high-tier loot. One of the more interesting aspects of the mode is that Respawn has reworked part of the World’s Edge map to incorporate the arena where the trials take place.

As you might expect, Respawn is also adding a host of new in-game items for players to earn. You’ll be able to obtain these through Apex’s direct purchase shop a new prize track. All the new items are inspired by the Old Ways short Respawn shared at the start of the month.

Another reason to look forward to tomorrow is the return of duos mode. Kings Canyon, Apexs original map, also comes back permanently tomorrow after it recently returned to the game for a limited time. The Old Ways event runs through April 21st and will be available on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

In this article: Apex Legends, battle royale, duos, Respawn Entertainment, Respawn, kings canyon, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

View
Quit trying to make Quibi happen

Quit trying to make Quibi happen

View
The best games for PS4

The best games for PS4

View
Best Buy is selling the NVIDIA Shield TV for $20 off

Best Buy is selling the NVIDIA Shield TV for $20 off

View
Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr