Apex Legends' brings back duos and Kings Canyon permanently

Another limited-time event will also get underway next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
33m ago
Respawn Entertainment/EA

The next Apex Legends event is about to get underway and while that might only last for a few weeks, Respawn is bringing back a couple of key features on a permanent basis. The original Kings Canyon map will join the current World's Edge arena on rotation after it recently popped back up for a limited time. Meanwhile, the duos mode that debuted last fall is returning for good alongside the original trios option. They'll both come back on April 7th.

While more than 70 million people have tried it, Apex is facing more competition than ever in the battle royale genre, with Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and even a Bomberman-style game to contend with. So, restoring a map and a mode that folks care about should draw some players back in, at least for a while.

As for the Old Ways Lore Event, it runs from April 7th-21st. Some cosmetics will be available for a limited time and Legendary Hunt Skins will return to the direct purchase shop. Points and other items will be on offer through daily challenges.

You'll be able to play a town takeover mode, in which you'll battle prowlers (which might be familiar if you've played Titanfall) in a corner of World's Edge. The aliens will drop high-tier loot when you defeat them, but you'll also have to fend off rivals to claim the gear.

