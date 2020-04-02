Apex Legends' brings back duos and Kings Canyon permanently

Become the hunter or the hunted with the Old Ways Event.



From April 7-21, test your skills in Bloodhound's Trails, clad yourself in the garb of the Old Ways with all-new cosmetics, and play Duos or on Kings Canyon, permanently.



While more than 70 million people have tried it, Apex is facing more competition than ever in the battle royale genre, with Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and even a Bomberman-style game to contend with. So, restoring a map and a mode that folks care about should draw some players back in, at least for a while.

As for the Old Ways Lore Event, it runs from April 7th-21st. Some cosmetics will be available for a limited time and Legendary Hunt Skins will return to the direct purchase shop. Points and other items will be on offer through daily challenges.

You'll be able to play a town takeover mode, in which you'll battle prowlers (which might be familiar if you've played Titanfall) in a corner of World's Edge. The aliens will drop high-tier loot when you defeat them, but you'll also have to fend off rivals to claim the gear.