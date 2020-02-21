The first 'Apex Legends' map is returning for a weekend-long event

We're going back to where it all started. 😎



Starting tomorrow through Feb 24, in addition to World's Edge, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. pic.twitter.com/OLDCegRrPX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 20, 2020

Respawn took Kings Canyon out of the game's map pool when it released Apex Legends' third season last October. At the time, the studio said it would bring the map back after it had time to study "data, sentiment and feedback." Thanks to a Gamespot report from earlier in the month, we knew Respawn planned to bring the level back, but at the time, it seemed like that wouldn't happen until sometime in late March. This weekend's event seems like a prelude to a more permanent return.