'Fortnite' gets a bullet-stopping 'Kingsman' umbrella

The rain-defeating device also works as a melee weapon and even a temporary glider. Just don't expect to pull off your best Mary Poppins impression -- you'll meet the ground much sooner than you would if you used your normal glider.

The same update also introduces an inflatable crash pad that can save you from taking fall damage if you need to make a dramatic leap.

It's unclear how long the umbrella and crash pad will last in Fortnite. While they last, though, they could have a significant impact on gameplay. If nothing else, it's good to see secret agent references in games that don't revolve around a spy who prefers his martinis shaken.