'Apex Legends' season 4 trailer shows the assassin Revenant in action

There's a new battle pass, of course, along with plenty of cosmetics for you to earn. You'll also be able to pick up a bolt-action sniper rifle called the Sentinel, while series 3 of Ranked mode is about to start. Perhaps most importantly for many players, there's a look at the latest legend, Revenant, in action. The trailer gives a glimpse of his abilities, including what seems to be a projectile the cyborg assassin can use to stun enemies. You'll be able to get to grips with him when Season 4: Assimilation starts on Tuesday.