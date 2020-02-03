'Apex Legends' season 4 trailer shows the assassin Revenant in action

Apex Legends Season 4 is about to get underway, and Respawn offered a taste of what's in store with a gameplay trailer. Opening in the guise of a Hammond Robotics corporate video, it hints at some forthcoming changes to the World's Edge map. The clip showcases an enormous planet harvester that looks set to dominate and disrupt the arena.
There are also peeks at some map changes and a new sniper rifle.
There's a new battle pass, of course, along with plenty of cosmetics for you to earn. You'll also be able to pick up a bolt-action sniper rifle called the Sentinel, while series 3 of Ranked mode is about to start. Perhaps most importantly for many players, there's a look at the latest legend, Revenant, in action. The trailer gives a glimpse of his abilities, including what seems to be a projectile the cyborg assassin can use to stun enemies. You'll be able to get to grips with him when Season 4: Assimilation starts on Tuesday.