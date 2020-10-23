EA delays 'Apex Legends' on Switch to next year

Apex Legends was supposed to arrive on Nintendo Switch this fall, but that’s no longer the case. EA and Respawn have delayed the battle royale’s Switch release date to sometime next year, so you’ll need to wait a bit longer to get your Apex fix while you’re on the go.

“We’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time,” game director Chad Grenier wrote. “This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.”