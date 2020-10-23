Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment

EA delays 'Apex Legends' on Switch to next year

The Steam version and season seven of the battle royale will arrive on November 4th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
8m ago
Apex Legends young Bloodhound skin
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends was supposed to arrive on Nintendo Switch this fall, but that’s no longer the case. EA and Respawn have delayed the battle royale’s Switch release date to sometime next year, so you’ll need to wait a bit longer to get your Apex fix while you’re on the go.

“We’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time,” game director Chad Grenier wrote. “This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.”

Grenier promised that whenever Apex Legends does make its bow on Switch, it will have full cross-play support and feature parity with other platforms, as well as the latest seasonal updates. Respawn started a cross-play beta test earlier this month.

Meanwhile, PC players will soon have another way to play the game. Season seven of Apex Legends starts on November 4th and on the same day, you’ll be able to drop in via Steam for the first time. If you’ve already been playing on EA Origin, you can carry over all of your unlocked cosmetics and progression between the two platforms.

