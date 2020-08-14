'Apex Legends' season six trailer offers a peek at Rampart's abilities

Although Respawn hasn’t detailed all of the newest Apex Legends character’s abilities just yet, a season six gameplay trailer offers a peek at the tricks Rampart has up her sleeve. It seems she can place down barriers and turrets with which she and her teammates can mow down enemies.
As well as quick flashes of weapon skins that’ll be available through the battle pass, there’s a glimpse of the crafting mechanic. It appears you’ll need to track down a replicator system on the map, where you can exchange resources for weapons and other loot. It seems some items will change daily or weekly, so you might not be able to craft any item of your choosing.