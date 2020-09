It’s not just EA Access that EA is renaming to streamline its branding. The publisher is scrubbing the Origin name from its desktop app. It’s testing a beta version of a revamped PC client called, oddly enough, EA Desktop.

In an interview with GamesBeat, EA said the app will offer faster updates and downloads, more straightforward access to games and expanded cross-play features. EA Desktop also has Playtime Controls that’ll give parents oversight over how long their kids can keep playing.