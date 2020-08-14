Latest in Gaming

EA is rebranding Origin and Access subscriptions as EA Play

EA Play events will be known as EA Play Live from now on.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
EA Access
EA

EA is rebranding its Access and Origin Access subscription services. Starting August 18th, EA Access and Origin Access Basic will be known as EA Play, and Origin Access Premier will be called EA Play Pro.

The services will have a fresh look too, the company said. They’ll still include the same features, such as a library with more than 100 games and early trials of new titles. You also get a 10 percent discount on digital purchases. You can expect more features in the coming months, like in-game challenges you won’t have access to anywhere else and reward drops such as Ultimate Team Packs.

“EA Play puts you at the center of the experience,” the publisher wrote in a blog post. “Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.”

While unifying a number of products under a single branding umbrella makes sense on the surface, there’s still potential for some confusion. You might have noticed the company tweaked the name of this year’s EA Play event, which typically takes place around the time of E3 in June. The 2020 edition was called EA Play Live, and the publisher will keep using that moniker in the future.

