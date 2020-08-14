EA is rebranding Origin and Access subscriptions as EA Play

EA is rebranding its Access and Origin Access subscription services. Starting August 18th, EA Access and Origin Access Basic will be known as EA Play, and Origin Access Premier will be called EA Play Pro.

The services will have a fresh look too, the company said. They’ll still include the same features, such as a library with more than 100 games and early trials of new titles. You also get a 10 percent discount on digital purchases. You can expect more features in the coming months, like in-game challenges you won’t have access to anywhere else and reward drops such as Ultimate Team Packs.