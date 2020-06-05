Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA

EA Access to hit Steam this summer after delay

Some games are available now.
Ann Smajstrla
56m ago
EA game characters
EA

PC gamers have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy titles like Battlefield and the Star Wars Battlefront franchise. After announcing last fall that EA Access would come to Steam in Spring 2020, EA said this week that the subscription service won’t hit the digital retailer until sometime this summer. The reason for the delay is unclear, but understandable in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is on time, however, is the first wave of more than 25 EA games coming to Steam. Among those that are now available are Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age II, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Unravel and others.

Previously, EA games were available almost exclusively through Origin. But EA expanded to other digital retailers over the years, launching EA Access on Xbox One in 2014 and PlayStation 4 last July. "We want to be where players are," Mike Blank, EA's senior vice president of player networks, told Engadget last fall.

We don’t know exactly how much EA Access will cost on Steam. However, the subscription service costs $5/month or $30/year on both PS4 and Xbox One.

In this article: EA, Steam, EA Access, news, gaming
