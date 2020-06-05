EA Access to hit Steam this summer after delay

PC gamers have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy titles like Battlefield and the Star Wars Battlefront franchise. After announcing last fall that EA Access would come to Steam in Spring 2020, EA said this week that the subscription service won’t hit the digital retailer until sometime this summer. The reason for the delay is unclear, but understandable in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is on time, however, is the first wave of more than 25 EA games coming to Steam. Among those that are now available are Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age II, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed: Rivals, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Unravel and others.