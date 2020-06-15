Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA Motive

'Star Wars: Squadrons' will let you pilot an X-wing in VR

It'll hit Xbox One, PS4 and PC on October 2nd and offer full crossplay support.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago
Comments
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Star Wars: Squadrons
EA Motive

A few days after it officially announced Star Wars: Squadrons, EA has released the first trailer and revealed a bit more about what to expect from its next Star Wars game. As expected, the EA Motive-developed title is centered around first-person dogfighting.

It’s coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC (on Origin, Epic Game Store and Steam). It’ll support virtual reality play on PC and PS4, with full crossplay between all three platforms. EA dove into full cross-platform gaming for the first time last week with Need for Speed Heat.

Squadrons takes place after Return of the Jedi, and there’ll be both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. The trailer is more about setting the tone and giving you an idea of what’s in store, rather than delving too heavily into the features, but it sure does look pretty.

What we do know so far is that the online modes include five vs. five dogfights and Fleet Battles, in which you’ll work with your teammates to take down the enemy flagship. You’ll prepare for missions with the rest of your squadron in a briefing room before hopping into your starfighter and going into battle. Squadrons will feature familiar locations and brand new ones, including Yavin Prime and the moon of Galitan. EA suggests that team composition will be important too.

The single-player campaign takes place after the Battle of Endor and the destruction of the Death Star II. You’ll swap between the perspectives of two pilots: one from the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron and the other representing the Empire’s Titan Squadron. Both pilots are customizable and the campaign will feature an array of original characters. You might also spot cameos from some familiar faces.

Star Wars: Squadron
EA Motive

One option you’ll have at your disposal in battle is to divert power between your ship’s different systems. You’ll be able to pilot a bunch of different Imperial and Rebel starfighters (including X-wings and TIE fighters), which you’ll be able to modify.

Although there are cosmetics and gameplay modifiers -- such as weapons, hulls, engines and shields -- EA said you’ll be able to earn all of these through gameplay alone. The publisher faced a firestorm over how it initially handled loot boxes in Battlefront II, with many criticizing it for a system that would have essentially paywalled certain upgrades.

Squadrons will be released on October 2nd and it’ll cost $39.99. If you’re an EA Access or Origin Access Basic member, you’ll be able to play 10 hours of Squadrons at launch, and you’ll save 10 percent off the retail price if you buy it. Origin Access Premier subscribers will get full access to the game on PC. Meanwhile, PS4 players can claim some bonus cosmetics if they pre-order.

You can expect to learn plenty more about Star Wars: Squadrons ahead of the release date. EA will keep the ball rolling with a gameplay preview at EA Play this Thursday.

In this article: videogames, video games, starwarssquadrons, ea motive, electronicarts, starwars, star wars, ea, electronic arts, eamotive, star wars squadrons, games, steam, epic games store, epicgamesstore, ea origin, eaorigin, ps4, xbox one, xboxone, psvr, vr, virtual reality, crossplay, cross-platform, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View
Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a 5600M GPU option with HBM2 memory

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a 5600M GPU option with HBM2 memory

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr