'Need For Speed Heat' is the first EA title to offer cross-play

EA is at last dipping its toes into the world of cross-platform gaming, as it’ll enable cross-play in Need For Speed Heat on June 9th. It’s the first EA title to adopt the feature, which will allow gamers on PC (through Origin and Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to play together.

You’ll need to opt in to race against your friends on other platforms. You’ll be able to search for them through a Find Players menu (as long as they’ve opted in as well) and see which of them are online through an EA Friends tab in the Party Menu.