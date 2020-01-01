Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Christian Petersen via Getty Images

EA Play and the Steam Game Festival have been pushed back one week

A number of gaming events have been postponed amid anti-racism protests.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Game enthusiasts and industry personnel pose for a photograph during the EA Play 2019 event at the Hollywood Palladium on June 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen via Getty Images

EA is postponing its summer game showcase. The digital version of EA Play was originally scheduled for June 11th at 7 PM ET. Instead, it’ll take place at the same time a week later on June 18th.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play," EA said in its announcement. While it didn't spell out what those voices and conversations are, widespread anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests have been taking place following the death of George Floyd last month while he was in custody. Four former police officers have been charged in connection with Floyd's death.

EA previously delayed its Madden NFL 21 launch stream amid the protests, and other publishers have put their events and game updates on hold. Meanwhile, Summer Game Fest curator Geoff Keighley said that Valve’s Steam Game Festival will also take place one week later -- it’s moving to June 16th-22nd.

EA Play typically takes place around the time of E3, but it’s part of Summer Game Fest this year. Although EA hasn’t said too much about what it’ll showcase during EA Play, you can probably expect a peek at its refreshed lineup of sports titles (Madden, FIFA, NBA Live and NHL). There may also be updates on the likes of Apex Legends and a peek at what EA games will look like on next-generation consoles.

In this article: ea sports, nhl 21, fifa 21, steam game festival, eaplay, electronicarts, madden nfl, summergamefest, george floyd, summer game fest, ea play, ea, steamgamefestival, electronic arts, madden nfl 21, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

View
Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

Atmospheric CO2 hits a record high while emissions drop

View
Instacart takes steps to discourage 'tip baiting'

Instacart takes steps to discourage 'tip baiting'

View
Our readers find Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers a crushing disappointment

Our readers find Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers a crushing disappointment

View
EA Access to hit Steam this summer after delay

EA Access to hit Steam this summer after delay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr