EA Play and the Steam Game Festival have been pushed back one week

EA is postponing its summer game showcase. The digital version of EA Play was originally scheduled for June 11th at 7 PM ET. Instead, it’ll take place at the same time a week later on June 18th.

"With the important conversations taking place and important voices being heard around the world right now, we're moving our time to come together in play," EA said in its announcement. While it didn't spell out what those voices and conversations are, widespread anti-racism and anti-police-brutality protests have been taking place following the death of George Floyd last month while he was in custody. Four former police officers have been charged in connection with Floyd's death.