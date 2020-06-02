Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

Activision has officially announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile have been delayed to an unspecified later date, explaining in a Twitter post that “now is not the time,” and that right now “it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.”

The statement relates to ongoing protests in the US and around the world, following the alleged murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Other companies have taken a similar position with their forthcoming launches. Sony has delayed its PlayStation 5 event, for example, while Electronic Arts has postponed its Madden NFL 21 announcement.