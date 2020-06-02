Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision Blizzard

Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

'Now is not the time.'
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
116 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Call of Duty Warzone
Infinity Ward/Raven Software/Activision Blizzard

Activision has officially announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile have been delayed to an unspecified later date, explaining in a Twitter post that “now is not the time,” and that right now “it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.”

The statement relates to ongoing protests in the US and around the world, following the alleged murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Other companies have taken a similar position with their forthcoming launches. Sony has delayed its PlayStation 5 event, for example, while Electronic Arts has postponed its Madden NFL 21 announcement.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare and Warzone were set to begin across platforms on June 3rd, with the new mobile season slated to begin at the end of the week. Players can expect a new Battle Pass, MP maps, weapons, and more when it does release, but a new start date has not yet been announced.

In this article: Call of Duty, Modern Warfare, Warzone, Mobile, Activision, protests, delay, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
116 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

Facebook staff plan 'virtual walkout' over response to Trump posts

View
Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

Researchers say Oura rings can predict COVID-19 symptoms three days early

View
Streaming services join music industry 'blackout' over death of George Floyd

Streaming services join music industry 'blackout' over death of George Floyd

View
Now all your home’s Alexa devices work like an intercom

Now all your home’s Alexa devices work like an intercom

View
Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

Activision temporarily pauses new 'Call of Duty' seasons

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr