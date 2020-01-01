Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

EA's not-E3 event will stream June 11th

See all the games you can't see in person.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago
EA’s contribution to Summer Games Fest now has a specific date. The publisher has announced that an online-only version of EA Play Live will take place on June 11th at 7PM Eastern through the company’s website. It didn’t drop any clues as to what’s in the pipeline, although you can reasonably presume there will be updated versions of sports mainstays like Madden NFL, FIFA, NBA Live and NHL.

The event should be notable beyond the move to an internet-only event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s EA’s first Play event where it’s likely to show PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X titles. While there’s a chance Microsoft’s Series X gameplay premiere might spoil some of the surprise, Play Live could show both more titles and provide a clearer sense of how EA will take advantage of the new consoles’ performance. It’s not certain if the first wave of PS5/XSX titles will offer meaningful gameplay improvements or simply represent graphical upgrades to familiar formulas.

In this article: EA, Electronic Arts, games, video games, Madden NFL, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, NHL 21, EA Sports, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gaming
