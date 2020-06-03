Epic delays the next 'Fortnite' event and season again

Epic Games has delayed the next Fortnite event and season once more. A one-time event called The Device is moving from June 6th to June 15th. Chapter 2 Season 3, which will probably feature a flooded map, will start two days after that.

The publisher made the call amid ongoing, widespread anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd. A former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with second-degree murder, and three others who were on the scene face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Sony and EA also postponed gaming events they had scheduled for this week in light of the protests.