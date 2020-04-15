The next ‘Fortnite’ season has been delayed until June 4th

Epic Games will extend the current Fortnite season by an extra month, marking the second season in a row to be delayed. The third season of Chapter 2 will now launch on June 4th rather than May 1st as originally planned, Epic announced.

Epic launched Chapter 2 last October with new maps and content while promising “less grind.” Seasons usually last a couple of months, but the first season became the longest one yet when it was extended to four months. Now, season 2 will run for about the same amount of time .