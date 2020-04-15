Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic/Fortnite

The next ‘Fortnite’ season has been delayed until June 4th

The current season will be extended with "lots" of extra content.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Epic/Fortnite

Epic Games will extend the current Fortnite season by an extra month, marking the second season in a row to be delayed. The third season of Chapter 2 will now launch on June 4th rather than May 1st as originally planned, Epic announced.

Epic launched Chapter 2 last October with new maps and content while promising “less grind.” Seasons usually last a couple of months, but the first season became the longest one yet when it was extended to four months. Now, season 2 will run for about the same amount of time .

The company didn’t spell out the reason for the delay, though it might be because Fortnite’s North Carolina employees have been working from home due to COVID-19. Epic has also cancelled all of its pro Fortnite tournaments.

To make up for the delay, however, the Fortnite team said it had “multiple game updates on the way that will deliver fresh gameplay, new challenges, bonus XP and a couple more surprises!” There’s no word on when those will arrive, but the team said it would provide updates on its social media channels.

