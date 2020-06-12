EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

Following a leak on the Xbox website Friday, it seemed that EA was preparing to reveal its next Star Wars game. The publisher didn’t wait too long after that to officially announce Star Wars: Squadrons.

Pilots Wanted. Tune in for the reveal trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons this Monday, June 15th at 8:00 AM Pacific Time: https://t.co/ULwkIhQy2y pic.twitter.com/L0Z3jC2c3j — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) June 12, 2020

According to a report by VentureBeat, it'll focus on dogfighting in classic Star Wars ships. While there will be a single-player campaign, Squadrons is said to center around multiplayer. It seems EA will release the game in the fall on PC and consoles.